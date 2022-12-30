Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

