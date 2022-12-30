Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

