Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 64,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP opened at $49.75 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

