Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

USMV opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

