Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.