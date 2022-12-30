APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $245,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

