Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $709,110.27 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007647 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003643 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

