Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AUVIP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 27,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

