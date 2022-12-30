Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,538. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

