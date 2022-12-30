Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 11,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

