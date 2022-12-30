Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,472. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

