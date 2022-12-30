Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,819. The company has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.53.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

