Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 179,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 457,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $65.83. 427,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,781. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

