Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of STIP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,401. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97.
