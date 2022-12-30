Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115,917. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $257.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 473.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

