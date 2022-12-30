ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

