Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $195,177.55 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

