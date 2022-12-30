Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Up 0.6%

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$47.52 and last traded at C$47.35. 101,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 349,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total transaction of C$263,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$527,500. In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.36, for a total value of C$2,134,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$802,145.10. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total transaction of C$263,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$527,500. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,452.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.