Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.32 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004343 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,090,944 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

