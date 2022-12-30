Ark Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.24 million and $2.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004319 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,087,488 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.