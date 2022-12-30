ARMOR Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $332,348.37 and approximately $27,873.75 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00463312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.06 or 0.02973788 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.62 or 0.29647213 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

