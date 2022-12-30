Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6,892.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 138,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 27,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

