Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $207.19 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00037352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $207.19 million and $7.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,610.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00581858 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00249275 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000593 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
