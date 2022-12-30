ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 372,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,224. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

