Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.26. Asana shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 4,140 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Asana Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

