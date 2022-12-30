Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.94.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.32.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

