Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AUBAP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.