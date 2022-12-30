Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AUBAP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
