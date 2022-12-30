Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.84.

A number of analysts have commented on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $11.90 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

