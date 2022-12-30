Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $46.31 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Augur has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00025420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $46.31 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
