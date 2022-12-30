Augur (REP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.12 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Augur has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and $2.12 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00025229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
