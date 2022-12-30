Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $10.86 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $158.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $10.86 or 0.00065406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003619 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

