Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €18.08 ($19.23) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.32.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.