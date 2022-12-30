Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 3.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.66. 7,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 465,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 40.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at $53,664,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 26,713 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $123,414.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $654,714.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,664,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 596,013 shares of company stock worth $2,674,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

