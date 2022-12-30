Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Down 94.2% in December

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NYSE BBLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Babylon has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.11 million. Babylon had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a negative return on equity of 4,635.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babylon will post -19.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000.
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
