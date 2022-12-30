Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Down 94.2% in December

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Babylon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Babylon has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.11 million. Babylon had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a negative return on equity of 4,635.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babylon will post -19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

