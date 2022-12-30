Bank of America Trims Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price to $8.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Graphite Bio Trading Up 6.3 %

GRPH stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Graphite Bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 136,371 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphite Bio by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $1,130,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

