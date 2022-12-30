Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BCMXY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

