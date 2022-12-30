Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
BCMXY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.