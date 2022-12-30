Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 517 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

