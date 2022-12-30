Bank of New Hampshire Buys 438 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

