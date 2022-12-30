Bank of New Hampshire Has $959,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

