Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

