Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,003 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

