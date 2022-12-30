Bank of New Hampshire Sells 325 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.