Bank of New Hampshire Sells 33,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.