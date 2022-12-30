Bank of New Hampshire Sells 850 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 134,563 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 340,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 277,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

