Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

