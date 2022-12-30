Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $202.26 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

