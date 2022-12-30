Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.90 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays decreased their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €116.00 ($123.40) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

