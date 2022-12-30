Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,040.81

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,040.81 ($24.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,932 ($23.32). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 1,970.50 ($23.78), with a volume of 138,682 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bellway to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.69) to GBX 2,167 ($26.15) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.86) to GBX 2,660 ($32.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($33.13).
Bellway Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,943.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,040.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.21.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
