Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,040.81

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,040.81 ($24.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,932 ($23.32). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 1,970.50 ($23.78), with a volume of 138,682 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bellway to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.69) to GBX 2,167 ($26.15) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.86) to GBX 2,660 ($32.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($33.13).

Bellway Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,943.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,040.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.21.

Bellway Increases Dividend

About Bellway

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

