Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches One Day Volume of $173,820.80

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $173,820.80 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

