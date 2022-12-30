Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.24 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $38.24 million and $153,970.31 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

